6PR
Collie man tests positive to COVID-19 after hotel quarantine

7 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Collie man tests positive to COVID-19 after hotel quarantine

A man in his 30s from Collie has tested positive to COVID-19, after returning to WA from hotel quarantine in Victoria.

In a statement the Department of Health said it is a “weak positive” and the man is self-isolating.

“He returned a very weak positive result, which is sometimes seen in people with old, recovered infections,” the statement reads.

“WA Health believes the test result most likely reflects an historic infection but out of an abundance of caution has re-tested the man to clarify his infection status.

“As a precaution, the man’s three closest contacts have been asked to isolate pending further test results, including antibody tests, which are expected back tomorrow.

“We are asking the community not to panic and to be assured that WA Health will advise the community if results indicate this is an infectious case.”

The man returned to Australian from Poland and spent 14 days in a Melbourne quarantine hotel, where he tested negative to all of his tests.

6PR Nine News Reporter Jacquelin Robson explains to Oliver Peterson how the State Government is responding: 

News
