No local COVID-19 cases on first day of further eased restrictions

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Western Australia has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 today, as the Perth and Peel regions enter the next phase of restrictions.

Two new cases have been diagnosed in hotel quarantine in returned overseas travellers.

They’re in addition to a crew member who was taken from a bulk carrier in Geraldton after falling ill with COVID-19.

He’s recovering in Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital.

WA health is monitoring twelve active cases, six linked to the northern suburbs cluster and six returned travellers.

