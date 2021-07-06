No local COVID-19 cases on first day of further eased restrictions
Western Australia has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 today, as the Perth and Peel regions enter the next phase of restrictions.
Two new cases have been diagnosed in hotel quarantine in returned overseas travellers.
They’re in addition to a crew member who was taken from a bulk carrier in Geraldton after falling ill with COVID-19.
He’s recovering in Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital.
WA health is monitoring twelve active cases, six linked to the northern suburbs cluster and six returned travellers.