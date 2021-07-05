Crew member from ship off Geraldton coast test positive to COVID-19

A crew member from an empty bulk carrier, off the coast of Geraldton, had tested positive to COVID-19 and was transferred to Perth today.

Premier Mark McGowan said the man became ill on Sunday and was transferred to Geraldton Hospital where he tested positive for coronavirus.

“Due to the weather, he could not be evacuated [by helicopter] off the ship,” he said.

“He was only tended to by fully vaccinated staff.”

The man has been flown to a Perth hospital, while the ship – the MV Emerald Indah, makes it’s way to Kwinana.

His case will be included in tomorrow’s COVID-19 numbers for WA.

“While this is less than ideal, we want to reinforce there is no current health risk to the Geraldton community,” Mr McGowan said.

“All other crew members are reported as being well.”

The Premier said he wants the Singaporean-flagged ship, which has been in Indonesia, to leave Australian waters as soon as possible.

“We’ve done this two or three times before where we’ve got the ship to sail … so that’s the safest way for us to deal with this situation,” he said.