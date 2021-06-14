6PR
‘No guarantee’: Friends ‘terrified’ amid Bilolea family release

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
A family friend of the Biloela family says she is “terrified” for their long-term future after the federal government’s latest decision.

The family will be released from detention, but it’s unlikely they’ll be able to settle permanently in Australia, with the federal government sighting the decision does not provide a pathway to a permanent visa.

The Sri Lankan couple and their two Australian-born children will stay in the Perth community for the time being.

Angela Fredericks told Gareth Parker the family welcome it as a first step, but it is not home.

“They are seeing community detention in Perth as a good first step, however it is definitely a long way from having them in Biloela,” she said.

“It’s also no guarantee of any security or peace for their future.

“We are very terrified that we don’t know what the next step is for this family.”

The federal government said the family will be allowed to stay in the community while they continue to pursue legal action through the court system.

“I’m honestly fed up with hearing this from the government,” Ms Fredericks said.

“They know as well as we do that the courts have no ability to actually make any verdict about this family’s asylum claim or about any visa possibilities.

“The power in this case sits directly with this government.”

Gareth Parker
News
