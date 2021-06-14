Biloela family to be moved to Perth

A Tamil family has been released from detention, but will not be allowed to return to their home in the Queensland town of Biloela.

The Sri Lankan couple and their two Australian-born daughters will stay in Perth, where the youngest child is receiving medical treatment.

“The family will now reside in suburban Perth through a community detention placement, close to schools and support services, while the youngest child receives medical treatment from the nearby Perth Children’s Hospital and as the family pursues ongoing legal matters,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said.

The federal government said the decision does not provide a pathway to a permanent visa.

The family will be allowed to stay in the community while they continue to pursue legal action through the court system.

They were sent to Christmas Island two years ago, after being removed from Biloela where they had settled, and had been awaiting deportation ever since.

Meanwhile, Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has called on the government to resolve the issue.

“These are people who are wanted in their community, they are much loved by that community,” he told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“The ongoing trauma of uncertainty, this little girl is not a threat to our national sovereignty, and you can be tough on borders without being weak on humanity.”

