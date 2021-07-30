6PR
Nightclub owner kicks homeless group’s belongings down the street

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Nightclub owner kicks homeless group’s belongings down the street

The owner of a Northbridge nightclub has come under fire after vision surfaced of him kicking a small group of homeless people’s belongings down the street.

The video shows Rapture Nightclub owner, Neil Scott, kicking three people’s clothes and sleeping gear down James Street. Two of the people are in wheelchairs. However, Mr Scott told 7News they have been camped in the doorway for months and use it as a toilet.

CEO of Shelter WA, Michelle MacKenzie said she understands why business owners are frustrated with rough sleepers but asks them to show compassion.

“Contact the fantastic community services in the CBD and get some professional support and advice to work humanely and compassionately with [homeless] people,” she told Gareth Parker.

Mr Scott was contacted for comment and said he is frustrated with the lack of action from the City of Perth.

This isn’t the first time Mr Scott has made the news. Back in 2019 he was heavily criticised for mocking a woman who believed her drink was spiked in his venue.

Press PLAY to hear more about how business owners can take action:

Gareth Parker
LocalNewsWA
