New year, new Millsy: Why he’s considering joining a gym

Millsy was looking for some inspiration today, after a new survey revealed Australians are wasting millions of dollars on gym memberships they barely use.

The Finder survey found that of the 6.2 million Australians who have a gym memberships, only 50 per cent attend the gym more than once a week.

The news made 6PR’s Millsy reflect on his own fitness goals and whether or not he needs to attend a gym.

“I need to be inspired because I am trying to get rid of …. a bit of pud from Christmas 2019 and 2020”

He told owner of Fuller Fitness Australia, Matt Fuller, he struggles to find enjoyment in the gym.

“I can’t find much there that I really want to work out on,” Millsy said.

“I will go on the treadmill because I can walk and watch television at the same time.”

Fuller told Millsy “happiness starts with yourself” and called him out on his attitude towards fitness.

“All I’m hearing is bulls**t excuses from you.”

“A lot of people come up with excuses of why they shouldn’t be happy, let’s find reasons we should be and maintain our health and fitness.”

