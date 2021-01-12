6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

New year, new Millsy: Why he’s considering joining a gym

8 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for New year, new Millsy: Why he’s considering joining a gym

Millsy was looking for some inspiration today, after a new survey revealed Australians are wasting millions of dollars on gym memberships they barely use.

The Finder survey found that of the 6.2 million Australians who have a gym memberships, only 50 per cent attend the gym more than once a week.

The news made 6PR’s Millsy reflect on his own fitness goals and whether or not he needs to attend a gym.

“I need to be inspired because I am trying to get rid of …. a bit of pud from Christmas 2019 and 2020”

He told owner of Fuller Fitness Australia, Matt Fuller, he struggles to find enjoyment in the gym.

“I can’t find much there that I really want to work out on,” Millsy said.

“I will go on the treadmill because I can walk and watch television at the same time.”

Fuller told Millsy “happiness starts with yourself” and called him out on his attitude towards fitness.

“All I’m hearing is bulls**t excuses from you.”

“A lot of people come up with excuses of why they shouldn’t be happy, let’s find reasons we should be and maintain our health and fitness.”

Click play to hear the hilarious interview. 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882