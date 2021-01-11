Why Australians are wasting $2.4 billion on gym memberships

A new national survey has found Australians are wasting millions of dollars on gym memberships they barely use.

The Finder survey found that 50 per cent of Australians attend the gym less than once a week, wasting $2.4 billion a year in memberships.

Personal finance specialist at Finder, Taylor Blackburn, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker “we are spending approximately $780 per year on a gym membership”.

“Half of us go less than once a week, and about 20 per cent go less than once a month,” he said.

He told 6PR Breakfast people need to attend the gym at least twice a week to get value for money.

At the peak of the pandemic there was a significant increase in online home workouts.

“If you set an online routine … you can get the same level of a workout and it won’t cost you the money.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)