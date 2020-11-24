New State Opposition Leader believes it’s possible to win next election

Zak Kirkup has been elected the new leader of the State Opposition. The 33-year-old was unopposed for the job after Shadow Treasurer Dean Nalder withdrew from the race. Libby Mettam was also elected unopposed to the deputy leader position.

In his first radio interview since being elected, Mr Kirkup told Oliver Peterson he’ll be leading a united team and has no desire for any of his colleagues to stand down.

“I’m hoping to draw on the experience of the team,” said Mr Kirkup

“Ultimately what we know that we need to pull together to row in the same direction and to make sure we are a viable alternative government.

The Liberal party will back the Chief Health Officer’s advice regarding COVID-19 if it claims victory at the March election but Mr Kirkup said the public deserves to know exactly what advice is being given.

“We would make the Chief Health Officer’s advice public so that all West Australians can see exactly what he has said.

“At the moment we aren’t seeing that from the current government.”

On election promises already made under Liza Harvey’s leadership, Mr Kirkup confirmed “seat by seat specific commitments” will remain.

This means Roe 8 and 9 is still on the agenda for the Liberal Party.

The Opposition Leader’s seat of Dawesville is a marginal one but Mr Kirkup confident he will not only retain it but will also make inroads into the State Government’s majority in parliament.

“I am not unmindful we have a huge task ahead of us,” said Mr Kirkup.

Listen to the full interview: