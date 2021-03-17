6PR
New AFL sub rule sends punters into a spin

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The AFL has introduced a medical substitute rule – amid concerns for the health and safety of players.

Each team will be able to name a 23rd player to sit on the interchange bench during matches this season.

They can only enter the field of play if a teammate suffers a concussion – or an injury which would typically see them sidelined for at least 12 days.

It means some clubs could potentially exploit the new rule, using players with fresher legs at important stages in a game or season.

Former Docker and 6PR Football Commentator, Lee Spurr believes the rule adds more confusion.

“If you’ve got a player who’s played two or three games, I think a coach would sub them off for fresh legs to win that game in order to play finals that year, and they may not be injured,” he said.

Hear Lee Spurr’s full chat with Oliver Peterson below.

Oliver Peterson
