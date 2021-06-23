‘Missing in action’: Liam Bartlett slams Dave Kelly as unpaid water bills rack up

6PR Morning host Liam Bartlett has slammed Dave Kelly for refusing to explain why the Water Corporation’s debt has blown out to a possible $76 million.

Figures to the end of last month reveal residential customers owe an eye-watering $41.3 million, while the amount outstanding from businesses is more than $13 million.

Customers using the utility’s financial support plan owe another $20 million.

“Who knows how long it will take them to get that back,” Bartlett said.

“What is the government doing about it? Why isn’t it being managed better?

“Well as usual the Water Minister Dave Kelly has gone missing in action, not available to explain to you why his portfolio is so badly managed.

“And yet quite happy to take his big fat ministerial pay cheque every single week.

“Hey Dave, it’s the people who pay you, try to remember that!”

Shadow Treasurer Steve Thomas said the situation with the government-owned supplier is out of control.

“We have moved from a case of it just being careless, to being absolutely negligent,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“This is just bad business practice.”

