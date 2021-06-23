6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Missing in action’: Liam Bartlett..

‘Missing in action’: Liam Bartlett slams Dave Kelly as unpaid water bills rack up

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Missing in action’: Liam Bartlett slams Dave Kelly as unpaid water bills rack up

6PR Morning host Liam Bartlett has slammed Dave Kelly for refusing to explain why the Water Corporation’s debt has blown out to a possible $76 million.

Figures to the end of last month reveal residential customers owe an eye-watering $41.3 million, while the amount outstanding from businesses is more than $13 million.

Customers using the utility’s financial support plan owe another $20 million.

“Who knows how long it will take them to get that back,” Bartlett said.

“What is the government doing about it? Why isn’t it being managed better?

“Well as usual the Water Minister Dave Kelly has gone missing in action, not available to explain to you why his portfolio is so badly managed.

“And yet quite happy to take his big fat ministerial pay cheque every single week.

“Hey Dave, it’s the people who pay you, try to remember that!”

Press PLAY to hear Liam Bartlett’s comments in full 

Shadow Treasurer Steve Thomas said the situation with the government-owned supplier is out of control.

“We have moved from a case of it just being careless, to being absolutely negligent,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“This is just bad business practice.”

Press PLAY to hear more from Steve Thomas

(Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Revealed: Western Australians rack up $60 million in unpaid water bills

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882