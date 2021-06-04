6PR
Revealed: Western Australians rack up $60 million in unpaid water bills

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Revealed: Western Australians rack up $60 million in unpaid water bills

The Opposition says the state government is setting a precedent by not following up on unpaid water bills.

Water Corporation figures show more than $60 million worth of bills have not been paid, but no summons or infringements have been issued in the 2020-21 financial year.

Shadow Treasurer Steve Thomas told Liam Bartlett allowing house-holders to default with no consequences is bad governance.

“What message does it give to the people of Western Australia, what message does it give to people doing the right thing,” he said.

“It is a terrible precedent that they are setting.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
