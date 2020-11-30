6PR
McGowan to announce changes to WA border

11 hours ago
Steve and Basil
Premier Mark McGowan is set to make a decision on WA’s borders with New South Wales and Victoria this morning.

Travellers from New South Wales and Victoria are currently required to self quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

It’s expected the border will open in time for Christmas allowing quarantine-free travel between the two states, reuniting families who have been separated for more than eight months.

Victoria has now achieved 32 days without community transmission and New South Wales is expected to reach the 28-day mark on Saturday.

Tune in to 6PR after 8am for the live press conference.

 

News
