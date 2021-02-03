6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mask revelation “unbelievable”

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
lockdownZak Kirkup
Article image for Mask revelation “unbelievable”

The State Opposition leader says its “unbelievable” a quarantine security guard whose COVID diagnosis has triggered a five day lockdown wasn’t required to wear a mask at all times.

Prior to the current lockdown, hotel quarantine workers didn’t have to wear a mask, but were instead told to ensure they maintained a safe distance from guests. However, authorised personnel required to visit rooms wear full PPE.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Zak Kirkup said WA should have learnt from the mistakes of other jurisdictions.

“In Victoria and in South Australia we know that hotel quarantine was an issue,” he said.

“And to not make it mandatory to wear a mask… particularly those from the same floor and next door to a confirmed COVID traveller?

“That’s unbelievable.”

Click PLAY to listen:

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882