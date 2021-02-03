Mask revelation “unbelievable”

The State Opposition leader says its “unbelievable” a quarantine security guard whose COVID diagnosis has triggered a five day lockdown wasn’t required to wear a mask at all times.

Prior to the current lockdown, hotel quarantine workers didn’t have to wear a mask, but were instead told to ensure they maintained a safe distance from guests. However, authorised personnel required to visit rooms wear full PPE.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Zak Kirkup said WA should have learnt from the mistakes of other jurisdictions.

“In Victoria and in South Australia we know that hotel quarantine was an issue,” he said.

“And to not make it mandatory to wear a mask… particularly those from the same floor and next door to a confirmed COVID traveller?

“That’s unbelievable.”

Click PLAY to listen: