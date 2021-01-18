Mandatory sentencing for meth “just doesn’t work”

The WA Liberal party says it will introduce Australia’s harshest penalties for meth dealers if they’re elected to Government in March.

The new penalties would impose a minimum sentence of a year for dealers caught with up to ten grams of meth, rising to a 15 year minimum if convicted of possession more than 200 grams.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, National Criminal Justice spokesperson for the Australian Lawyers Alliance Greg Barns SC dismissed claims meth dealers only receive a “slap on the wrist.”

“There is no slap on a wrist,” he said

“If you’re a drug dealer you go to jail.

“Western Australia has very harsh drug laws and very high sentences and sentences have been increasing over the years.”

Mr Barns says the most effective way to combat drugs is to reduce demand and set up treatment facilities.

“That means treating drugs as a health problem, not as criminal justice problem.

“Smart jurisdictions are doing that.

“There has been no drop in demand in countries where they’ve had a law and justice approach.”

The propose mandatory minimum sentences:

Level 1 – Up to 10 grams – minimum sentence of one year

Level 2 – From 10 grams to 50 grams – minimum sentence of 5 years

Level 3 – From 50 grams to 200 grams – minimum sentence of 10 years

Level 4 – More than 200 grams – minimum sentence of 15 years.

