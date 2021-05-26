Man charged after allegedly firing laser at RFDS plane

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a laser was allegedly pointed at a Royal Flying Doctor Service plane overnight.

The aircraft was flying over Golden Bay about 9.30pm when it was struck with the laser light.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the Golden Bay man has been charged with causing fear or alarm with a laser or light.

“This is a Royal Flying Doctor [Service] aircraft, this an aircraft that conveys people that are in absolute peril,” he told Gareth Parker.

“They are also alleged to have shot it at a police helicopter as well .”

The 28 year-old man is the third person to be charged this month with allegedly striking an aircraft with a laser.

“These people should face the full weight of the court,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“This is not a toy that you can just fiddle around with.

“These are extremely dangerous to the pilots and to the safety of everyone … it is very serious and very dangerous.”

Press PLAY to hear more