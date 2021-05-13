Man charged after allegedly firing laser at police helicopter

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a laser was pointed at a police helicopter overnight.

Police say the blue laser targeted the helicopter multiple times as it flew over Safety Bay about 9.15pm.

The air crew pinpointed where it was coming from using infrared cameras and the man was arrested in a house along Waimea Road.

The blue laser pointer, which was found under a bed, was seized and the Safety Bay man was charged with causing fear or alarm with a laser or light.

He has been bailed to appear in Rockingham Magistrates court on May 28.

In a statement a WA Police spokesperson said laser pointers are extremely dangerous when pointed at an aircraft.

“Laser lights have the potential to illuminate the cabin of an aircraft and cause immediate distress to pilots, who on most occasions need to take immediate evasive action to retain safe control of the aircraft they are flying,” they said.

“This kind of offence creates a significant danger to those onboard the aircraft.”

The offence carries a maximum penalty of $36,000 or seven years imprisonment.

