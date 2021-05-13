6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man charged after allegedly firing..

Man charged after allegedly firing laser at police helicopter

5 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Man charged after allegedly firing laser at police helicopter

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a laser was pointed at a police helicopter overnight.

Police say the blue laser targeted the helicopter multiple times as it flew over Safety Bay about 9.15pm.

The air crew pinpointed where it was coming from using infrared cameras and the man was arrested in a house along Waimea Road.

The blue laser pointer, which was found under a bed, was seized and the Safety Bay man was charged with causing fear or alarm with a laser or light.

He has been bailed to appear in Rockingham Magistrates court on May 28.

In a statement a WA Police spokesperson said laser pointers are extremely dangerous when pointed at an aircraft.

“Laser lights have the potential to illuminate the cabin of an aircraft and cause immediate distress to pilots, who on most occasions need to take immediate evasive action to retain safe control of the aircraft they are flying,” they said.

“This kind of offence creates a significant danger to those onboard the aircraft.”

The offence carries a maximum penalty of $36,000 or seven years imprisonment.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882