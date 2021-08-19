6PR
Major cash injection: WA launches final bid for AFL Grand Final

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Major cash injection: WA launches final bid for AFL Grand Final

WA has officially lodged its proposal to host the AFL Grand Final.

The league is talking with state authorities today about the potential revenue generated by a sell out crowd at Optus stadium.

Tourism Council WA CEO Evan Hall said a Perth AFL Grad Final will provide a significant economic lift for the industry, despite our border remaining closed.

“We think that just from West Australians alone …. we will get about 30,000 plus visitor nights in hotels,” he told Gareth Parker.

“That would inject about $10 million dollars into our hotels. ”

Perth’s Crown Towers hotel is already fully booked for September 25, which is the set date of the Grand Final.

Press PLAY to hear more 

