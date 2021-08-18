6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Top cop ‘confident’ AFL Grand..

Top cop ‘confident’ AFL Grand Final can be played safely in WA

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Top cop ‘confident’ AFL Grand Final can be played safely in WA

The Police Commissioner insists public safety won’t be risked as discussions about the prospect of the AFL grand final being played in Perth continue.

Chris Dawson said the AFL is aware that WA wont’ be changing any COVID-19 regulations and will “not compromise public safety”.

However, he said the AFL has had a good track record throughout the pandemic.

“We have not had any breaches in terms of any infection control, so they have to meet all of those standards,” he told Gareth Parker.

“I am confident if everything tracks well, that it can be done safely.”

The Commissioner said any VIPs wishing to attend the match would need to follow WA’s controlled border rules, like anyone else.

“Only if they meet the requirement, and the requirement is that they have to do 14 days.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882