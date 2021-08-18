Top cop ‘confident’ AFL Grand Final can be played safely in WA

The Police Commissioner insists public safety won’t be risked as discussions about the prospect of the AFL grand final being played in Perth continue.

Chris Dawson said the AFL is aware that WA wont’ be changing any COVID-19 regulations and will “not compromise public safety”.

However, he said the AFL has had a good track record throughout the pandemic.

“We have not had any breaches in terms of any infection control, so they have to meet all of those standards,” he told Gareth Parker.

“I am confident if everything tracks well, that it can be done safely.”

The Commissioner said any VIPs wishing to attend the match would need to follow WA’s controlled border rules, like anyone else.

“Only if they meet the requirement, and the requirement is that they have to do 14 days.”

