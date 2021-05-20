6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lorna Jane reveals psyche behind..

Lorna Jane reveals psyche behind activewear fashion trend

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Lorna Jane reveals psyche behind activewear fashion trend

Australian fashion designer Lorna Jane has admitted that only about 40 per cent of her consumers wear activewear while working out.

Speaking with Gareth Parker she said the other 60 per cent where it as fashion, but revealed there is a psyche behind it.

“We call it activewear to encourage people to be active,” she said.

“If you can’t find an hour a day to exercise, if you have got activewear on you will find moments in your day to be active.

“That’s why I called it activewear, put on activewear, be active.”

Lorna Jane is set to star in the Nine networks Celebrity Apprentice which kicks off this weekend.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882