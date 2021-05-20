Lorna Jane reveals psyche behind activewear fashion trend

Australian fashion designer Lorna Jane has admitted that only about 40 per cent of her consumers wear activewear while working out.

Speaking with Gareth Parker she said the other 60 per cent where it as fashion, but revealed there is a psyche behind it.

“We call it activewear to encourage people to be active,” she said.

“If you can’t find an hour a day to exercise, if you have got activewear on you will find moments in your day to be active.

“That’s why I called it activewear, put on activewear, be active.”

Lorna Jane is set to star in the Nine networks Celebrity Apprentice which kicks off this weekend.

