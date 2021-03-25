6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lord Mayor “won’t rush” WACA redevelopment

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
City of PerthLord Mayor of Pertholiver petersonPerth LIVEpoolwaca
Article image for Lord Mayor “won’t rush” WACA redevelopment

Perth Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas says he’d in “no rush” to go ahead with the proposed redevelopments for the WACA Ground in East Perth, but WA Cricket Association is still hopeful the City of Perth will splash some cash and fund a community swimming pool at the iconic venue.

The City of Perth Council hit the WACA’s dream for a pool at the famous ground for six when it said it was reluctant to pay for the running costs of the 50 meter lap pool over looking the oval.

However, Mr Zempilas has not ruled out the pool going ahead.

“If the deal stacks up, the swimming pool will get built,” he said. “We want to get the best deal for the city of Perth, and we want to get the best pool for the city of Perth.”

New images emerged this morning of a plan for the WACA redevelopment.

The Prindiville and Inverarity stands will make way for a brand new building that will house new indoor cricket nets, a modern gym, as well as new change rooms and recovery facilities.

The business plan goes before council on Tuesday night.

Hear the full interview below.

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882