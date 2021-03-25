Lord Mayor “won’t rush” WACA redevelopment

Perth Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas says he’d in “no rush” to go ahead with the proposed redevelopments for the WACA Ground in East Perth, but WA Cricket Association is still hopeful the City of Perth will splash some cash and fund a community swimming pool at the iconic venue.

The City of Perth Council hit the WACA’s dream for a pool at the famous ground for six when it said it was reluctant to pay for the running costs of the 50 meter lap pool over looking the oval.

However, Mr Zempilas has not ruled out the pool going ahead.

“If the deal stacks up, the swimming pool will get built,” he said. “We want to get the best deal for the city of Perth, and we want to get the best pool for the city of Perth.”

New images emerged this morning of a plan for the WACA redevelopment.

The Prindiville and Inverarity stands will make way for a brand new building that will house new indoor cricket nets, a modern gym, as well as new change rooms and recovery facilities.

The business plan goes before council on Tuesday night.

