Long lines at testing clinics cause traffic chaos in Perth’s north

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for COVID-19 tests this morning, after a third case was detected in WA last night.

Clinics in the northern suburbs will be under pressure with many of the exposure sites north of the river.

6PR News reporter Julian Douglas is at the Joondalup Arena pop-up clinic and told Oliver Peterson hundreds of cars have lined up causing traffic chaos.

“It’s ridiculous here,” he said.

“The traffic is banked right back from the testing clinic all the way through to Joondalup Ave, around the corner to Shenton Ave and back to the freeway.

“It is just causing chaos in the area.”

6PR listener Gavin is in the line at the Mindaree drive-thru clinic and said he was at least one kilometre away from the start of the queue.

“I got a text last night from WA Health, I was at the Indi on Friday,” he said.

“It is just the world we live in, I feel fine, but we have got to do the right thing.”

Perth and Peel will be closed for business until midnight on Friday, with hopes the latest cluster will be crushed by the weekend.

Press PLAY to hear more about the testing clinic lines