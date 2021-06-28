BREAKING | Perth and Peel plunged into four day lockdown

The Perth and Peel regions will be plunged into a four day lockdown from midnight tonight, after one new case of COVID-19 was identified in the community.

The latest case is a man in his his 30s who worked at the Indian Ocean Brewery in Perth’s northern suburbs.

It brings the number of cases linked to the outbreak to three.

A 32-year-old woman tested positive to COVID-19 earlier today, after only minimal contact with the returned NSW traveller who tested positive yesterday.

The woman had fleeting contact with case 1022 at the Mobius Health and Performance Gym in Joondalup.

Genomic sequencing confirmed they had the Delta variant.

“What we are seeing with this recent outbreak is how quickly it can spread with just fleeting contact,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

A number of new exposure sites have been listed on the Healthy WA website including the Surge Gym in Clarkson and the Core Wealth Financial Planning in Hillary’s.

From midnight tonight masks will be mandatory indoors and outdoors except for vigorous outdoor exercise or people with an exemption.

People can only leave the home for essential purposes, including shopping, essential work, medical reasons or one hour of outdoor exercise.

Travel to other regions is restricted, and people can only enter or exit the Perth and Peel regions if they have an exemption.

This lockdown means the following businesses, venues and locations will be required to close.

– Pubs, bars and clubs

– Gyms and indoor sporting venues

– Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor recreational facilities

– Cinemas, entertainment venues, and casinos

– Large religious gatherings and places of worship

– Libraries and cultural institutions

– Community sport

Restaurants and cafes will only be able to provide takeaway service.

Weddings are restricted to five people and funerals will be capped at 10 people.

Schools and childcare centres will remain open, except for the three schools listed on the Healthy WA website as possible exposure sites.