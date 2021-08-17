6PR
Locations of new electric vehicle charging stations in WA revealed

2 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Locations of new electric vehicle charging stations in WA revealed

Australia’s “longest electric highway” is set to be operational by 2024, with 90 charging stations to be installed at 45 locations across the state.

The stations will be set an average of 168 kilometres apart from Esperance to Kununurra, and east to Kalgoorlie.

Energy Minister Bill Johnston said the new network will alleviate concerns about having enough charge to get from one location to another while touring the state.

“Given that most of these electric cars have 300 kilometre or greater range, people can be assured that they can get from anywhere to everywhere.”

The uptake of electric cars in WA has been slow with only 2,000 sold, out of 17,000 Australia wide.

Press PLAY to hear more about the action plan 

A full map of locations can be found below.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

