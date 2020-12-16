6PR
Libs claim outer harbour more environmentally damaging than Roe 8

2 hours ago
Jane Marwick
cockburn soundRoe 8
Article image for Libs claim outer harbour more environmentally damaging than Roe 8

Zak Kirkup and the Liberals have committed $36 million to boost recreational fishing initiatives in Western Australia without jeopardising important fishing stocks and marine playgrounds, such as Cockburn Sound.

This further cements their plan to build Roe 8 and 9.

State Opposition Deputy Leader Libby Mettam told Jane Marwick it would environmentally damaging for the State Government to build the outer harbour in Cockburn Sound.

“We know that Cockburn Sound is already under pressure.

“We’ve already seen a loss of 80 per cent of its sea grass meadows and it’s where the pink snapper spawn.”

Ms Mettam said extending Roe Highway would mean 15 sets of traffic lights can be avoided along Leach Highway and Stock Road, which will help alleviate congestion.

“It would get cars and trucks safely from Kwinana Freeway to the four-lane Stirling Highway at Fremantle.

“It makes a lot of sense.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview:

Jane Marwick
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
