Libby Mettam: Why is there an ‘acting Premier’ during this crisis?

The Liberal Party says the Premier needs to return from holidays immediately to address the ongoing health crisis.

In the latest incident seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath died at Perth Children’s Hospital on Saturday after waiting two hours to see a doctor. This was despite her parent’s pleas for help as they watched their daughter rapidly deteriorate.

Speaking with Jane Marwick, Deputy Liberal Leader Libby Mettam said Mark McGowan needs to “front up.”

“In the absence of a Minister handling this situation with the urgency that is required, I do think the Premier does need to come back from holiday and explain to the people of WA how he will address this crisis,” said Ms Mettam.

The State Government estimates a report into Aishwarya’s death will take up to six weeks. Ms Mettam believes the little girl’s parents shouldn’t have to wait that long.

“I understand that this investigation could be completed in one week,” she said.

She also raised questions as to why there won’t be an independent assessment of what went wrong and why it took three days for the State Government to request a briefing on the little girl’s death.

“The press conference yesterday, it left more questions unanswered than answered.

“West Australians deserve better.”

Click PLAY to listen: