6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Libby Mettam: Why is there an ‘acting Premier’ during this crisis?

2 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Article image for Libby Mettam: Why is there an ‘acting Premier’ during this crisis?

The Liberal Party says the Premier needs to return from holidays immediately to address the ongoing health crisis.

In the latest incident seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath died at Perth Children’s Hospital on Saturday after waiting two hours to see a doctor. This was despite her parent’s pleas for help as they watched their daughter rapidly deteriorate.

Speaking with Jane Marwick, Deputy Liberal Leader Libby Mettam said Mark McGowan needs to “front up.”

“In the absence of a Minister handling this situation with the urgency that is required, I do think the Premier does need to come back from holiday and explain to the people of WA how he will address this crisis,” said Ms Mettam.

The State Government estimates a report into Aishwarya’s death will take up to six weeks. Ms Mettam believes the little girl’s parents shouldn’t have to wait that long.

“I understand that this investigation could be completed in one week,” she said.

She also raised questions as to why there won’t be an independent assessment of what went wrong and why it took three days for the State Government to request a briefing on the little girl’s death.

“The press conference yesterday, it left more questions unanswered than answered.

“West Australians deserve better.”

Click PLAY to listen:

 

Jane Marwick
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882