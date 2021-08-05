6PR
Legendary presenter Brian Henderson dies, aged 89

7 hours ago
Australian TV broadcasting legend Brian Henderson has died, aged 89, after a long battle with cancer.

He was the country’s longest serving news presenter hosting Nine News Sydney from 1957 until his retirement in 2002.

Henderson also hosted the live music program Bandstand and won a Gold Logie in 1968.

Entertainment guru Peter Ford said it is a sad day for the entertainment industry.

“By every account a very, very charming man,” he told Gareth Parker.

“He has had five cancer battles and the last one began I think about 18 months ago when they discovered cancer on his right kidney.

“He made a decision then to let nature take its course and now we have the news today that he has passed away.”

