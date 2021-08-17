6PR
Josh Kennedy reveals gruesome details of Western Derby finger injury

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Josh Kennedy reveals gruesome details of Western Derby finger injury

FIRST ON 6PR

Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy has revealed he suffered a compound fracture to his finger during the Western Derby.

The star forward is hopeful the injury won’t rule him out of the Eagles must-win game against Brisbane this weekend.

“It was just a compound fracture … got that kind of fixed up yesterday,” he told Gareth Parker.

“Nothing was broken, it just kind of pierced through the skin.

“Guys have been able to play with these before … it just depends how it recovers and heals and you know it is pretty good at the moment, and you just have to guard it.

“It sounds worse than it is.”

Meanwhile, troubled star Willie Rioli is in the frame to make his return to AFL this weekend after a two year doping ban.

“Not too sure if he will come straight in, or if we will get him to play somewhere,” Kennedy said.

“Hopefully there is a few more games left for the rest of the year for him to play, because he has put in the hard work in his training the last couple of months, and it is exciting to see that Willie has been able to get back.”

Press PLAY to hear Kennedy’s post game analysis of the Western Derby 

Josh Kennedy speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker every Tuesday after 7am. 

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.)

