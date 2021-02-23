JobSeeker increase ‘cruel’

The Western Australian Council of Social Service has slammed the decision by the Federal Government to increase JobSeeker by an “insulting” $3.57 a day.”

The JobSeeker rate has been increased for the first time in more than 25 years, meaning almost 2 million Australians will now receive just over $600 a fortnight from April.

In exchange, recipients will be required to actively look for work and prove they’ve applied for at least 20 jobs a month.

However WACOSS CEO Louise Giolitto says the increase still doesn’t help people cover the basic costs of living.

“We’re asking people to live on $43.50 a day.

“That does not even come close to covering rent, putting three meals on the table, being able to afford medication or pay utility bills.

“It’s appalling.”

Ms Giolitto wants the benefit to be lifted above the poverty line and believes politicians are out of touch saying it shows the “disconnect of the Canberra bubble.”

“Multiple Economists know the poverty line is around $450 a week and this is going to have people on $307 a week, so it doesn’t even come close,” she said.

The previous COVID supplement increase allowed people to “live a life of dignity” said Ms Giolitto.

