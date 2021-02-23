6PR
Permanent increase to Jobseeker announced

30 mins ago
The Job Seeker rate has been increased by $50 a fortnight, lower than what had been expected.

This is the first increase to the unemployment benefit in about 25-years.

Job Seeker has gradually been reduced over recent months, after it was doubled at the height of the COVID crisis early last year.

It’s understood people will also be able to increase the amount of work hours, before their payment is affected.

More than 1.5 million people rely on Job Seeker nationwide.

(Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images.)

 

6PR News
News
