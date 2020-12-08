6PR
Jetstar launches flights to the South-West

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Western Australia’s premier wine region will soon be easier for the east coast to reach. From February 1, Jetstar will run three direct flights a week from Melbourne to Busselton.

The new service will be a major tourism boost for the Margaret River region with more than 60,000 visitors predicted to wine and dine over the next three years contributing more than $40 million to the WA economy.

The direct flights were meant to launch in March 2020 but were postponed due to border closures.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans told Oliver Peterson there’s plenty in it for south-west locals too.

“There was a lot of interest and demand in both directions with people from your part of the world coming to the eastern states.”

If the new flights do well, Mr Evans hinted at more cities being added to the schedule.

“If we see an opportunity and see demand we will put on a flight.

“Who knows what could come next? It could be Sydney.”

Flight days will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with fares available from $149 one way.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview:

Oliver Peterson
