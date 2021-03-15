Is a vote for Albo a vote for McGowan?

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says he was buoyed by WA’s state election result hoping his party could gain six seats if the results were replicated federally.

Mr Albanese told Oliver Peterson it was an extraordinary result, crediting Premier Mark McGowan and the “discipline of the campaign.”

“Everyone thought Labor was in a strong position but you always think it will come back to a more even position come polling day.

“And it just didn’t.”

While there is a distinction between the two levels of government, Mr Albanese said the state and federal parties have similar values and politics.

“We both stand for strong economy and jobs,” he said.

“We also stand for fairness and a strong position on climate change.”

Scott Morrison came out on the weekend taking credit for WA Labor’s win, saying it was due to him “bank rolling” the state with JobKeeper.

“Scott Morrison will try and spin anything at all,” said Mr Albanese.

