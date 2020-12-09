6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Inspector Geoff DeSanges joins Baz..

Inspector Geoff DeSanges joins Baz and Millsy for the last time

8 hours ago
Steve and Basil
Article image for Inspector Geoff DeSanges joins Baz and Millsy for the last time

Inspector Geoff DeSanges joined Baz and Millsy in the studio this morning for the final time, with Gareth Parker set to host 6PR Breakfast from 2021.

The Inspector joined the 6PR Breakfast program 10 months ago in an effort to create awareness about the work police do in the community.

“The policing is so diverse, it’s not all about law enforcement and locking up bad guys,” Inspector Desanges said.

“It’s really about looking after the entire community, and providing that security and safety blanket as best we possibly can.

“This segment … hopefully put a little more of a human face to policing and gives you an insight into why we do what we do … and some of the decision making behind our actions.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview. 

Steve and Basil
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882