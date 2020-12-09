Inspector Geoff DeSanges joins Baz and Millsy for the last time

Inspector Geoff DeSanges joined Baz and Millsy in the studio this morning for the final time, with Gareth Parker set to host 6PR Breakfast from 2021.

The Inspector joined the 6PR Breakfast program 10 months ago in an effort to create awareness about the work police do in the community.

“The policing is so diverse, it’s not all about law enforcement and locking up bad guys,” Inspector Desanges said.

“It’s really about looking after the entire community, and providing that security and safety blanket as best we possibly can.

“This segment … hopefully put a little more of a human face to policing and gives you an insight into why we do what we do … and some of the decision making behind our actions.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview.