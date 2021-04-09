Infectious diseases expert slams governments ‘blunt approach’ to AstraZeneca vaccine

A West Australian infectious diseases expert is concerned the federal government’s latest advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine will “undermine public confidence”.

Australians under 50 are being told to avoid getting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine where possible due to a small risk of serious blood clots.

Dr Clay Golledge told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the restrictions could have people second guessing their vaccination decision.

“By slamming the door we have just taken this blunt approach yet again, rather than thinking it through,” he said.

“The flow on effect will completely undermine public confidence.

“We are never going to get our country immunised by the end of October, that has just gone out the window.

“It will have massive repercussions in terms of our vaccine rollout, for what is a tiny, tiny risk.”

In WA anyone under 50 with an appointment for an Astra Zeneca vaccine has had it cancelled following advice from WA’s Chief Health Officer.

“There is no informed consent for Western Australia,” Dr Golledge said.

“Right through COVID we have got into this mindset of zero COVID, we are now looking into this zero risk type phenomenon, and I think we have just lost the whole perspective of benefit versus risk.”

Dr Golledge said “risk management strategies” should be implemented instead.

Click play to hear the full interview.