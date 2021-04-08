6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australians under 50 told to avoid..

Australians under 50 told to avoid AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

40 seconds ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Australians under 50 told to avoid AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Australians under 50 are being told to avoid getting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine where possible.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a snap press conference on Thursday night to announce the news.

The Australian regulator has recommended people under 50 seek the Pfizer vaccine, where possible.

It says the AstraZeneca vaccine is incredibly safe for use, but the advice is being made out of an “abundance of caution”.

It comes following concerns over what’s causing extremely rare cases of blood clotting after having the injection.

People under 50 who have had the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine without side effects, are safe to receive the second dose.

The news means Australia’s vaccine roll-out will now fall well and truly behind schedule.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
AustraliaHealthLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882