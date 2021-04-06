‘Inappropriate to argue’: cultural reasons also factored

The President of the Ethnic Communities Council WA believes cultural factors could have played a part in PCH staff not understanding the seriousness of a situation involving a 7-year-old girl.

Aishwayra Aswath died in the emergency department at Perth Children’s Hospital on Saturday night after waiting hours to be seen by a doctor. Her parents pleaded with staff several times for their daughter to be seen as her condition deteriorated.

Suresh Rajan told Jane Marwick the family comes from a culture where it is “inappropriate to argue.”

“[If they were told] ‘yes someone will get to you’, they expect someone will get to them,” said Mr Rajan.

“Mum and dad struck me as the type of people who wouldn’t want to rock the boat.”

Mr Rajan was asked to help advocate for the family after Aishwayra died.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has called for patience while an inquiry into her death is ongoing. He confirmed today Aiswarwya was classed as category four when first being assessed in triage.

(Credit: Nine News)