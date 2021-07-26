How separated parents can tackle opposing COVID-19 vaccine opinions

Last week the Therapeutic Goods Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

While it could be some time before most kids are included in the wider vaccine rollout, a family law expert has explained the legal process when separated parents have opposing views of vaccines.

Family lawyer Carol Pages said if parents can’t come to a mediation, the issue can be settled in court.

“Parents have legal responsibility for their children until they have a parenting plan or order that confirms that or says otherwise,” she told Millsy.

“Where parents have joint responsibilities they have to consult with each other in relation to those long term type decisions.

“The family court does have jurisdiction to make orders about children’s vaccinations.”

