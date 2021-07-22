Drug regulator approves Pfizer jab for Australian children

Australia’s health regulator has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt this morning told Sunrise the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) made a decision on giving the vaccine to kids overnight.

It’s now the job of the nation’s expert immunisation panel to give its approval and consider how best to include children over 12 in the vaccine rollout.

If the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation gives its approval, Mr Hunt says “immunocompromised and kids with underlying medical conditions [will be] immediately added to the phase 1B [of the rollout and] able to access Pfizer”.

In a statement the TGA said the Pfizer vaccine has been provisionally approved for individuals 12 years and older.

“Provisional approval for use in the 12-15 years age group has been made following careful evaluation of the available data supporting safety and efficacy, including clinical studies with adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.

“Use in this age group was supported by the independent expert Advisory Committee on Vaccines.”