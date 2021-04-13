How cyclone victims can access the disaster recovery allowance

Federal government support is now available for people impacted by Tropical Cyclone Seroja.

Anyone in the local government area of Northampton can apply for a one-off payment of $1000 for adults and $400 for children.

Residents can now access the payments through Services Australia.

The fastest and easiest way to claim is over the phone by calling 180 22 66.

Senator for Western Australia, Linda Reynolds told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Services Australia will have a mobile team visiting people at the Geraldton evacuation centre today.

“It’s really important to get money in peoples pockets straight away.” she said.

In a statement Minister for Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said the disaster recovery allowance provides a short-term income support payment for those whose livelihoods have been hit.

“It’s vital that those affected by this terrible event can quickly regain their dignity and put food on the table.”

The Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund is now accessible for anyone wanting to donate to cyclone victims.

The fund’s board has contributed $500,000 and the State Government will donate $2million.

Those donations can be made online, via phone or through bank transfer.

There’s still a long way to go in the clean up from Cyclone Seroja, with emergency crews are working around the clock to restore power and tele-communications services to affected areas.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: Nine News.)