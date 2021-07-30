‘House of cards’ crumbling very rapidly for Crown

The Perth Casino Royal Commission will wrap up a busy week of hearings today with testimony from former Crown board member Tim Roberts.

It’s been a revealing week so far, with evidence from key executives revealing a culture of disorganisation and carelessness in the administration of Perth’s only casino.

Questions had been raised about a conflict of interest regarding links between chief commissioner Neville Owen and Channel 7 boss Kerry Stokes after 7West Chief Executive and Crown Resorts Director Maryna Fewster took the stand.

Mr Owen denied there’s a conflict despite declaring his close personal relationship with the “chairman to which she reports.”

On the Mornings program, Liam Bartlett revealed the pair also have a close business relationship, with Mr Owen serving as a director on Mr Stoke’s investment vehicle company, Clabon, since 2012.

Ms Fewster told the commission the Burswood board was not fit for purpose and was unable to execute the duties required to run the casino.

Speaking on Mornings, gambling and regulation expert, Dr Charles Livingstone said the “house of cards” is crumbling very rapidly for Crown.

“If you’re going to offer what is essentially a very damaging product and do that in a monopoly way, then the people running that should be prepared to do everything they can to provide maximum benefit for the people of Western Australia.

“It appears that they paid lip service on to that notion.”

The inquiry is aiming to find if Crown is fit to hold a licence to operate in WA after allegations of gangland links and money laundering at its Perth and Melbourne operations.

Press PLAY to hear more about the damning evidence:





(Photo: James D. Morgan/ Getty Images.)