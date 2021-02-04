Hospitality industry sweats on post-lockdown future

A prominent Perth restaurateur says the hospitality industry will go backwards post-lockdown given there has been no clarity on eased restrictions.

Owner of Bistro Felix and Vice President of Restaurant and Catering Australia Jeremy Cariss told Oliver Peterson along with many other operators, he’s “confused” and “disappointed”.

“We have no idea what to do,” he said

“We’re all sitting and waiting and we want to service the public in our venues.

“The lateness of this [post-lockdown transition announcement] makes if extremely, extremely difficult to do that.”

He said many casual hospitality staff are “panicking” due to lost shifts.

“It’s particularly tough on them without the JobKeeper safety net we had before,” said Mr Cariss.

Click PLAY to listen: