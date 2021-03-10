Homicide squad investigate suspicious Bayswater blaze

The Homicide Squad is attending the scene of a fire at a Bayswater mechanic.

Several cars were found alight when crews were called to the Beechboro Road South business just before midnight.

It took crews an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control.

Smoke warnings were issued this morning after asbestos from the building spread across the area.

It’s unclear at this stage why the homicide squad are involved in the investigation.

But police have confirmed the fire is being treated as suspicions.

Investigators from the Department of Fire and Emergency Service and the Arson Squad have also been called to the scene.