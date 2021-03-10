6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Homicide squad investigate suspicious Bayswater..

Homicide squad investigate suspicious Bayswater blaze

43 mins ago
6PR News
Article image for Homicide squad investigate suspicious Bayswater blaze

The Homicide Squad is attending the scene of a fire at a Bayswater mechanic.

Several cars were found alight when crews were called to the Beechboro Road South business just before midnight.

It took crews an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control.

Smoke warnings were issued this morning after asbestos from the building spread across the area.

It’s unclear at this stage why the homicide squad are involved in the investigation.

But police have confirmed the fire is being treated as suspicions.

Investigators from the Department of Fire and Emergency Service and the Arson Squad have also been called to the scene.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882