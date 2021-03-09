Smoke warning after structure fire in Perth’s north-east

Fire and emergency services are still mopping up after a blaze in Bayswater overnight, prompting a smoke warning in the area.

The fire started just before midnight at Stop and Go Tyres and Mechanical in an industrial estate on Beechboro Road South.

It took around an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control – with a number of cars and a building well alight.

Asbestos from the building has been spread across the area, hampering investigators and requiring the road to be blocked until the clean up is complete.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Beechboro Road South near Collier Road as it will be closed for some time.

Potentially dangerous smoke is being blown in a south westerly direction.

Anyone in the area should take care.

6PR News reporter Julian Douglas was at the scene this morning.

