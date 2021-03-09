6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Smoke warning after structure fire..

Smoke warning after structure fire in Perth’s north-east

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Smoke warning after structure fire in Perth’s north-east

Fire and emergency services are still mopping up after a blaze in Bayswater overnight, prompting a smoke warning in the area.

The fire started just before midnight at Stop and Go Tyres and Mechanical in an industrial estate on Beechboro Road South.

It took around an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control – with a number of cars and a building well alight.

Asbestos from the building has been spread across the area, hampering investigators and requiring the road to be blocked until the clean up is complete.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Beechboro Road South near Collier Road as it will be closed for some time.

Potentially dangerous smoke is being blown in a south westerly direction.

Anyone in the area should take care.

6PR News reporter Julian Douglas was at the scene this morning.

Click play to hear more.

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882