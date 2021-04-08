6PR
Holidaymakers left disappointed after Rottnest Island booking glitch

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker & Liam Bartlett
Article image for Holidaymakers left disappointed after Rottnest Island booking glitch

Holidaymakers have been left disappointed after the Rottnest Island booking system crashed on Tuesday.

Perth woman Meg says she received a text confirming her booking and had a $1,500 deposit deducted from her account, only to find out no booking was actually made.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning she said she contacted The Rottnest Island Authority on Tuesday who told her the reservation had not been made because of a glitch in the system.

“She said you will have to take it up with someone else we are just too busy to deal with it today.”

Meg emailed the manager who returned her call the next day and said there was no booking and her money would need to be refunded.

“He said I have had a terrible day, you are one of the many this has happened to, there is no solution, you have no house.”

Click play to hear more. 

Naomi Rogers was able to secure a booking for two units for the Christmas period, but said it would not accommodate her entire family of 19.

She attempted to book four nights in an eco-tent, which accommodates two people, but was shocked when she discovered the price.

“I went into it knowing that it was going to be expensive … but to then see that four nights was going to cost me $6,000 it absolutely blew my mind.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

