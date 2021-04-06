500 bookings in 15 minutes: Why Rottnest Island has been flooded with bookings

Thousands of people have flooded the Rottnest Island website this morning to try and get a booking for the Christmas period.

Director of visitor services on Rottnest Island, Deb Taylor, told 6PR’s Steve Mills 3000 people sat in the que to try and book one of the island’s accommodation venues.

“In the first 15 minutes we’d had over 500 bookings made via our online booking system this morning,” she said.

The bookings, which have a five night minimum stay period, have almost completely sold out.

“There is a couple of spots available in the earlier part of December.”

Many WA holidaymakers have been forced to holiday at home this year, with constant uncertainty around border restrictions and the inability to travel overseas.

Rottnest Island release accommodation bookings on a nine month rolling basis every month.

“So today we opened for December this year, and on the 3rd of May we will be opening for January next year.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)