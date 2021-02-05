Health Minister | Post-lockdown rules explained

If WA records no new locally acquired cases today, WA will transition into a “post lockdown transition plan” from 6pm tonight.

The South West is expected to return to pre-lockdown conditions from Friday evening, but a range of transitional measures will be enforced through the Perth and Peel regions.

Health Minister Roger Cook told 6PR’s Gareth Parker people should exercise a “common sense” approach.

“We don’t want to see big groups congregating from extended households and families and friends in homes and local parks,” he said.

“The UK strain of the disease … can incubate anywhere up to 14 days.

“What the public health advice is, is that we are in a very good position but we should remain cautious until we are through those full 14 days.”

Masks will be mandatory indoors and outdoors, except for outdoor vigorous exercise.

“Common sense should prevail,” Mr Cook said.

Contact registers will be mandatory at venues across WA, and customers could face penalties of up to $50,000 if they fail to check-in on arrival.

“We are simply saying that we have all got a role to play here in making sure the QR code works in everyone’s interest.”

If a community case is detected in the coming weeks health advice would be assessed on the cases circumstances.

“Particularly if it’s amongst one of the close or casual contacts, we know that person would have been isolated and tested extensively, in that instance we wouldn’t back down from our transition out of this.”

Click play to hear the full interview.