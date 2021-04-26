Health Minister clarifies new COVID restrictions

The Perth and Peel Region will come out of lock down at midnight, but mask-wearing and gathering restrictions will remain in place for the next four days.

There have been no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 today. The initial case numbers stemmed from a Victorian man who contracted the illness while in hotel quarantine.

Some new restrictions include:

Gatherings will be limited to 20 people, both indoors and outdoors.

People can return to work unless they can work from home.

Venues can reopen except for the casino, nightclubs and gyms.

Schools will recommence.

Secondary students will need to wear masks.

The Health Minister, Roger Cook, believes the three day lock down was a success.

“We’ve managed to get ourselves through this particular period and now we want to introduce a period of easing out of these restrictions,” he said.

For the full list of restrictions, you can head to the State Government website.

Click play to hear more.