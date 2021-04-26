Health Minister clarifies new COVID restrictions
The Perth and Peel Region will come out of lock down at midnight, but mask-wearing and gathering restrictions will remain in place for the next four days.
There have been no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 today. The initial case numbers stemmed from a Victorian man who contracted the illness while in hotel quarantine.
Some new restrictions include:
- Gatherings will be limited to 20 people, both indoors and outdoors.
- People can return to work unless they can work from home.
- Venues can reopen except for the casino, nightclubs and gyms.
- Schools will recommence.
- Secondary students will need to wear masks.
The Health Minister, Roger Cook, believes the three day lock down was a success.
“We’ve managed to get ourselves through this particular period and now we want to introduce a period of easing out of these restrictions,” he said.
For the full list of restrictions, you can head to the State Government website.
