Health Minister clarifies new COVID restrictions

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The Perth and Peel Region will come out of lock down at midnight, but mask-wearing and gathering restrictions will remain in place for the next four days.

There have been no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 today. The initial case numbers stemmed from a Victorian man who contracted the illness while in hotel quarantine.

Some new restrictions include:

  • Gatherings will be limited to 20 people, both indoors and outdoors.
  • People can return to work unless they can work from home.
  • Venues can reopen except for the casino, nightclubs and gyms.
  • Schools will recommence.
  • Secondary students will need to wear masks.

The Health Minister, Roger Cook, believes the three day lock down was a success.

“We’ve managed to get ourselves through this particular period and now we want to introduce a period of easing out of these restrictions,” he said.

For the full list of restrictions, you can head to the State Government website.

Click play to hear more. 

Oliver Peterson
