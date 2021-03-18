6PR
  • Home
  • News
  • GPs inundated with COVID-19 vaccine..

GPs inundated with COVID-19 vaccine bookings

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for GPs inundated with COVID-19 vaccine bookings

GPs were overwhelmed yesterday when six million Australians were told by the federal government they could book a jab online at one of 1,104 clinics.

Doctors are now calling for more clarity and assistance with the rollout.

WA President of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Andrew Miller, said communication between GPs and the federal government has been poor.

“We have been given a promise of maybe 50 vaccines a week for our entire practice, but we have got nothing in the fridge yet,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“We can’t in all good faith make an appointment with somebody … until we know we can actually deliver them a vaccine.”

Dr Miller said it could take up to a month for things to begin running smoothly.

“There needs to be a lot of patience in the community,” he said.

“There will be some frustration, there will be some delays but there will be plenty of vaccine for everybody.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

