Full list of where to book a COVID-19 vaccine in WA

The list of GP clinics taking part in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been unveiled.

From Monday, those eligible under Phase 1B will be able to receive their jabs.

Six million people will be able to book in for the vaccine from today.

Under Phase 1B, adults aged over 70 and health care workers not already included in previous vaccine rollouts will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 55 will also be eligible, as will adults with some underlying medical conditions including chronic kidney failure, heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease, severe obesity and some neurological conditions.

Critical and high risk workers including defence force, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing workers will also be eligible.

There is a total of 1104 GP clinics nationwide, including 87 in WA.

FULL LIST OF WA CLINICS OFFFERING COVID-19 VACCINE

Albany Southern Regional Medical Group Applecross Applecross Medical Group Armadale Haynes Medical Centre Australind Australind Medical Centre Banksia Grove Banksia Grove Family Practice Bassendean Bassendean Family Practise Beechboro Beechboro Family Practice Beldon Belridge Medical Group Bentley Burton Street Family Practice Bentley Curtin University Health Service Bicton Point Walter Medical Centre Boulder Boulder Medical & Occupational Health Centre Bridgetown Bridgetown Medical Group Bunbury Brecken Health Care Busselton Busselton Medical Practice Byford Byford Medical Centre Canning Vale Nicholson Road Medical Group Canning Vale Sonic HealthPlus – Canning Vale Cannington Cannington Medical Centre Cloverdale Belmont City Medical Centre Collie Collie River Valley Medical Centre Como Como GP Cottesloe Health Watch Clinic Cottesloe Craigie Craigie Medical Centre Dawesville Dawesville Medical Centre Dianella Dianella Family Medical Centre Duncraig Duncraig Medical Centre Duncraig Glengarry Medical Group East Victoria Park Victoria Medical Group Eaton Eaton Medical Centre Ellenbrook Broadway Medical Floreat Floreat Medical Fremantle Canning Medical Centre Fremantle Ellen Health Geraldton City Health Geraldton Girrawheen Newpark Medical Centre Glen Forrest Glen Forrest Medical Centre Gosnells Corfield Doctors Surgery Gosnells Tandara Medical Group Greenwood Kingsley Family Practice Halls Head Modern Medical Clinics Halls Head The Bridge Family Practice and Skin Clinic Kalamunda Stirk Medical Group – Kalamunda Kalgoorlie Plaza Medical Karrinyup Karrinyup St Luke Medical Centre Katanning St Luke’s Family Practice Kealy Duchess Medical @ Vasse Kelmscott Kelvale Medical Group Kiara Lockridge Medical Centre Kununurra Wunan Health Lakelands Jupiter Health Lakelands Maddington Granada Medical Practice Maddington Mandurah Mandurah Medical Centre Mandurah Shalom Medical Manning Nova Medical Center Manning