Government settle hefty hotel bill after guests trash room

The state government have agreed to pay the damage bill at a hotel in Guildford, after a Department of Housing guest trashed the room.

The woman and her children, who were fleeing a domestic violence situation, were given a room at The Stirling Arms Hotel last year.

During their stay, more than $15,000 worth of damage was caused to the room.

Last week the hotel’s manager Brendan Craig told Gareth Parker they have been battling the government for a year to settle the bill.

After the story aired on 6PR on Thursday the government agreed to pay the costs.

“The department has acknowledged that they are going to pay all of our bills, including our legal costs,” Mr Craig said.

“Thank you for your help and your team.”

(Photo: The Stirling Arms/Facebook.)