6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Government settle hefty hotel bill..

Government settle hefty hotel bill after guests trash room

40 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Government settle hefty hotel bill after guests trash room

The state government have agreed to pay the damage bill at a hotel in Guildford, after a Department of Housing guest trashed the room.

The woman and her children, who were fleeing a domestic violence situation, were given a room at The Stirling Arms Hotel last year.

During their stay, more than $15,000 worth of damage was caused to the room.

Last week the hotel’s manager Brendan Craig told Gareth Parker they have been battling the government for a year to settle the bill.

After the story aired on 6PR on Thursday the government agreed to pay the costs.

“The department has acknowledged that they are going to pay all of our bills, including our legal costs,” Mr Craig said.

“Thank you for your help and your team.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

(Photo: The Stirling Arms/Facebook.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882